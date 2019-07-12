Rockefeller Center To Host Free, Family-Friendly Rock 'N' Roll Concert Series

Jul. 12, 2019  

Rockefeller Center invites families and children of all ages to join the Rock and Roll PlayHouse band for an outdoor concert on Saturday, July 27 from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at Rockefeller Plaza, located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan.

Children can dance, move, play, and sing-along to the music of the most iconic musicians in rock history, from The Grateful Dead and Prince to David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, and more. Created by Peter Shapiro (Brooklyn Bowl, Capitol Theatre) and Amy Striem, the Rock and Roll Playhouse uses music to educate children and explore their creativity.

The Rock and Roll PlayHouse band will return to Rockefeller Center for additional performances this fall. This concert series is part of Rockefeller Center's year-round, free cultural programming that reinforces the Center's commitment to serve a wide variety of New Yorkers and visitors. The event is free and open to the public. Advance reservations and tickets are not required.

For news, updates, and a full schedule of events visit rockefellercenter.com.



