Rockefeller Center Sings Virtual Choir - Launches Tonight For World Voice Day

Rockefeller Center Sings , Rockefeller Center's singing group, are re-forming virtually this Spring!

From the comfort of your home, join with fellow Rockefeller Center staff and fans, to sing songs which uplift the soul and spread joy.

Songs reflect the heritage of Rockefeller Center, will celebrate the diversity and energy of New York City, and will provide connection in this time of isolation. We will be working towards a free performance at Rockefeller Plaza when social-distancing is no longer in place and we're able to come together again.

No singing experience necessary. These inclusive workshops ask participants to be willing to join in and connect with their voice, mind, body and breath to experience the power of group singing, while bringing an openness to discovering the potential of participating in an online choir.

Led by vocalist Nilusha Dassenaike, accompanied by Colin Snape, produced by Holly Hunter.

FREE to participate

To register, RSVP to rockefellersings@gmail.com by April 20 with your name and voice part, and more information will be sent to you. The first rehearsal is on World Voice Day, Thursday April 16, at 6pm EST.





