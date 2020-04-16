Rockefeller Center Sings Virtual Choir - Launches Tonight For World Voice Day
Rockefeller Center Sings , Rockefeller Center's singing group, are re-forming virtually this Spring!
From the comfort of your home, join with fellow Rockefeller Center staff and fans, to sing songs which uplift the soul and spread joy.
Songs reflect the heritage of Rockefeller Center, will celebrate the diversity and energy of New York City, and will provide connection in this time of isolation. We will be working towards a free performance at Rockefeller Plaza when social-distancing is no longer in place and we're able to come together again.
No singing experience necessary. These inclusive workshops ask participants to be willing to join in and connect with their voice, mind, body and breath to experience the power of group singing, while bringing an openness to discovering the potential of participating in an online choir.
Led by vocalist Nilusha Dassenaike, accompanied by Colin Snape, produced by Holly Hunter.
FREE to participate
To register, RSVP to rockefellersings@gmail.com by April 20 with your name and voice part, and more information will be sent to you. The first rehearsal is on World Voice Day, Thursday April 16, at 6pm EST.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG Adds Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss And More!
More celebrity guests join a?oeThe Disney Family Singalong,a?? hosted by Ryan Seacrest, for a night of magic and music.... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)