Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in December

Casting for the role of Marcia Murphey will be announced at a future date.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 3 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 4 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer

A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos
A Beautiful Noise

Robyn Hurder, who received the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her portrayal of Marcia Murphey will play her final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Sunday, December 17. Casting for the role of Marcia Murphey will be announced at a future date.

 

Hurder said, “It’s truly been the most beautiful noise for the past couple of years with this production. It’s amazing when something so unexpected can slip into your life and make an everlasting impact. This experience has brought me so much joy. It has challenged me, and it has changed me… all for the better. I will never forget the incredible group of humans I’ve had the honor of working with and the audiences that have made this moment in my life so memorable.”

 

The cast of A Beautiful Noise also features “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond – Then, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby asNeil Diamond – Now, and Shirine Babb as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

 

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond – Now), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Jess LeProtto(ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (swing), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Aurora Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

 

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Sweeney Todd).

 

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production supervisor), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant),Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

 

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

 

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

 

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

 

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

 

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, James L. Nederlander, Tricia Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Matthew Salloway, BB Investments LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.

 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit: www.abeautifulnoise.lnk.to/originalcastalbumpr


 




RELATED STORIES

1
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024 Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

A new block of tickets os on sale now for the hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Tickets are now available through Sunday, September 1, 2024.

2
A BEAUTIFUL NOISEs Nick Fradiani Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today! Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Nick Fradiani Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!

Tune in to our Instagram Story as Nick Fradiani takes you behind the scenes of his day at A Beautiful Noise! “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani will star on Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting Tuesday, October 31 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

3
Interview: Will Swenson Reflects on Leaving A BEAUTIFUL NOISE and Playing Neil Diamond Photo
Interview: Will Swenson Reflects on Leaving A BEAUTIFUL NOISE and Playing Neil Diamond

Tony nominee Will Swenson opens up about his journey portraying Neil Diamond in 'A Beautiful Noise' and the bittersweet feeling of leaving the show. Learn about his growth as a performer and the connection with Neil Diamond superfans.

4
Video: Nick Fradiani Performs I Am... I Said From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Nick Fradiani, who will soon take over the lead role in A Beautiful Noise, performs 'I Am... I Said' in an all new video! Check out the performance here! 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet
Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler
Beautiful Noise I Am Tote Beautiful Noise I Am Tote
Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

Video: The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert SeriesVideo: The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Cynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing WeekendCynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing Weekend

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You