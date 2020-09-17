Rob McClure Returns Stops By Broadway's Calling This Week
Nick drops by Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts this Sunday, September 20 at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
Mrs. Doubtfire star and Tony- nominee Rob McClure returned to the stage this week with an outdoor performance for the Delaware Theater Company in Wilmington. Rob drops by Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts this Sunday, September 20th at 6pm ET/3pm PT to share his experience.
Tune into the show on YouTube.com/broadwayscalling to submit questions for Rob.
Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. He is starring in Mrs. Doubtfire, which was set to open this year, before the Broadway shutdown took place.
Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I'm Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen's World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: "Person of Interest," "Elementary," and "The Good Fight."
