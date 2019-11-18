Riley Keough to Star in Musical Drama DAISY JONES AND THE SIX

Riley Keough is set to star as the lead singer Daisy Jones in Amazon's musical drama Daisy Jones and the Six, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Reese Witherspoon-produced straight-to-series musical drama has also added Niki Caro as an executive producer who will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

The 12-episode series, which is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel, focuses on the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the 1970s. Born into privilege but ignored by her selfish parents, Daisy Jones is a spirited and enigmatic singer-songwriter who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the L.A. music scene in the 1970s.

The series will be executive produced by Will Graham alongside Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine's Lauren Neustadter, and Circle of Confusion's Brad Mendelsohn. Daisy Jones and the Six was created by Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, who also executive produce alongside Reid.



Keough made her big-screen debut in 2010's rock drama The Runaways. The actress and model, who is the eldest grandchild of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, starred in the first season of Steven Soderberg's Starz anthology The Girlfriend Experience.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





