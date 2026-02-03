RiffRaff NYC To Host Live Instagram Q&A With Ayush Mahesh Khedekar

RiffRaff NYC will present the second installment of its international artist spotlight series with a live conversation featuring award-winning actor Ayush Mahesh Khedekar. The event will stream live on Instagram via @RiffRaffNYC.

Khedekar is best known for his breakout performance as young Jamal in Slumdog Millionaire, which went on to win eight Academy Awards. He will join RiffRaff NYC for an in-depth Q&A exploring his career, from early work in Indian television and film to his experience navigating an international screen presence.

The conversation will be hosted by British actor-producer Joe Staton, co-founder of RiffRaff NYC. The event follows the success of the organization’s inaugural international spotlight conversation, which featured Kevin McNally.

During the live session, Khedekar will discuss the transition from child actor to adult performer, the realities of working across Indian and international screen industries, and the challenges of sustaining a long-term acting career in a rapidly evolving global marketplace. Audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions in real time.

“Our mission at RiffRaff NYC has always been to amplify international voices and create access to conversations that emerging artists don’t usually get to hear,” Staton said. “Ayush’s journey is both unique and deeply relatable for any performer navigating a global career.”

The event will take place Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, corresponding to 10:30 p.m. India Standard Time, and will be streamed live on Instagram. Admission is free and open to the public.