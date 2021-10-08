Richmond County Orchestra Celebrates 23rd Season With Greatest Hits

The Richmond County Orchestra (RCO) is celebrating its 23rd season Saturday, September 16, 8 p.m. as RCO's Maestro Alan Aurelia conducts a full orchestra through a smorgasbord of musical treats by Bach, Barber, The Beatles, Ginastera, Mascagni, Amy Winehouse and a world premier of "Coral Bells and Clover" by Staten Island resident composer Valeda Zaage Bell. Tickets are $20 at the door $15 seniors and advance sales. Students and children Free. Advance ticket sales tix.musae.me/rcogreatest

Director Yvette Washington Wheatley will conduct a piece "Sparks" by Chris M. Benotas with the combined RCO , Brighton Heights Reformed Church Youth Orchestra and the Staten Island Academy String Ensemble.

For more information 718-876-7945. Office closed on weekends.

Attendees are asked to follow NYC Covid-19 protocols by showing vaccination cards and wearing masks.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/599096724438773?ref=newsfeed