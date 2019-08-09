Rialto Chatter: Will JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cross to Pond for Broadway?

Aug. 9, 2019  
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which is in the midst of a limited 11-week season at the London Palladium, might be heading to Broadway! According to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, Broadway producers are already eying a transfer.

Directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Miss Saigon), the London production stars Sheridan Smith (Narrator), Jason Donovan (Pharaoh), Jac Yarrow (Joseph), Michael Pickering (Simeon) and Richard Carson (Reuben). The new staging marks 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

The adult cast is completed by Femi Akinfolarin, Casey Al-Shaqsy, JR Ballantyne, Lydia Bannister, Thalia Burt, Michael Cortez, Vanessa Fisher, Ahmed Hamad, Blythe Jandoo, Matt Krzan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Billy Mitchell, Georgina Parkinson, Emily Ann Potter, Matthew Rowland, Harriet Samuel-Grey, Carl Spencer, Joshua Steel, Hannah Taylor and Jack Wilcox.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

