JOSEPH Opens in the West End, Starring Sheridan Smith and Jason Donovan - See What The Critics Think!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat plays a strictly limited 11-week season at the London Palladium, directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Miss Saigon).

Sheridan Smith (Narrator), Jason Donovan (Pharaoh), Jac Yarrow (Joseph), Michael Pickering (Simeon) and Richard Carson (Reuben) lead the cast of the new staging, which marks 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

The adult cast is completed by Femi Akinfolarin, Casey Al-Shaqsy, JR Ballantyne, Lydia Bannister, Thalia Burt, Michael Cortez, Vanessa Fisher, Ahmed Hamad, Blythe Jandoo, Matt Krzan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Billy Mitchell, Georgina Parkinson, Emily Ann Potter, Matthew Rowland, Harriet Samuel-Grey, Carl Spencer, Joshua Steel, Hannah Taylor and Jack Wilcox.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Dominic Cavendish, The Telegraph: If you find irreverent takes on the Good Book irritating then you'll want to steer clear of this bright and beautiful (and knowingly brash) staging of Joseph, which revisits the genesis of the Lloyd Webber phenomenon and reminds us what an impish, impious start our most successful musicals composer had. Although the production, lavishly directed by Michael Harrison, harnesses the box-office power of Sheridan Smith(playing the omniscient Narrator) and Jason Donovan (a former Joseph here at the Palladium, now the omnipotent Pharaoh), the evergreen spectacle demands attention in its own right.

Alun Hood, WhatsOnStage: Playing not only the Narrator but also, unexpectedly, Jacob (of "And Sons" fame), Potiphar's comically libidinous wife ("come and lie with me, love") and an improbably Scouse gaoler, Sheridan is Everywhere. She leads the kids, heads up company numbers, she body-pops, belts, gurns, pokes her tongue out, she dons an eye patch and a false beard, she constantly pulls focus, and barely leaves the stage... It's an admirably committed performance and a resoundingly brash return to the West End that will delight her legions of fans. People less keen on her may find themselves somewhat bewildered and longing for the (comparatively) restrained charm that Linzi Hateley brought to the role on this same stage nearly 30 years ago.





Related Articles