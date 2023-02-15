Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rialto Chatter: Is a Broadway CHESS Revival Coming in 2023?

Chess was last seen on Broadway in 1988.

Feb. 15, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tim Rice has been vocal about plans to bring Chess back to Broadway. In December, following the Entertainment Community Fund concert presentation of the musical, he issued a statement saying that "maybe the time is right for a return to Broadway." The time might be sooner than we think.

A recent announcement indicates that the show is planning a Broadway revival in Fall 2023.

The most recent Chess concert was directed by Michael Mayer and starred Darren Criss as "Freddie Trumper", Lena Hall as "Florence Vassey", Ramin Karimloo as "Anatoly Sergievsky" and Solea Pfeiffer as "Svetlana Sergievsky".

Chess originally opened on Broadway in 1988. It features music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of the pop group ABBA, lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, and book by Rice. The story involves a politically driven, Cold War-era chess tournament between two grandmasters, one American and the other Soviet, and their fight over a woman who manages one and falls in love with the other.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Listen: A STRANGE LOOP Single Featuring Jennifer Hudson Out Now Photo
Listen: A STRANGE LOOP Single Featuring Jennifer Hudson Out Now
Listen to the new single “Boundaries (featuring Jennifer Hudson)' from A Strange Loop's Original Broadway Cast Recording!
Caughell, Cuccioli, Rockwell & More to Star in MOZART: HER STORY Photo
Caughell, Cuccioli, Rockwell & More to Star in MOZART: HER STORY
Kennedy Caughell, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Rockwell and more will lead MOZART: HER STORY – THE NEW MUSICAL presentations at Carnegie Hall. See performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Full Cast Announced for Adrienne Warren Led ROOM on Broadway Photo
Full Cast Announced for Adrienne Warren Led ROOM on Broadway
The complete cast has been announced for the US premiere of Room on Broadway. As previously announced, the production will star Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as Ma. See how to purchase tickets!
Ariana DeBose More to Star in 2023 American Songbook Series Photo
Ariana DeBose More to Star in 2023 American Songbook Series
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced the newest American Songbook series. See who is performing, and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


BAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket PoliciesBAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies
February 15, 2023

The producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella announced today the general rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies for the highly anticipated new musical. Beginning Friday, February 17th, $30 rush tickets will be available daily at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th St.) box office starting at 10:00am.
Actors' Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16Actors' Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16
February 15, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, announces the inaugural Stage Manager Day will take place tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, 2023, celebrating and acknowledging of the important role stage managers play on every production. 
Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!
February 15, 2023

Top stories include casting for The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway, the pre-Broadway engagement of Boop! The Betty Boop Musical, and more!
Review Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World PremiereReview Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World Premiere
February 14, 2023

Read reviews for of Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Cornelia Street, a new musical, below!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JARNEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JAR
February 14, 2023

Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database will present an exclusive conversation and sneak peek into the creative process of the new musical New York, New York with the legendary creative team: Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Co-writers David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).
share