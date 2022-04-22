Tim Rice Issues Update on CHESS Broadway Production and AIDA

Tim Rice revealed in a tweet that he is set to fly to New York for discussions about Aida, and the Broadway revival of Chess.

See the tweet below:

Just about to fly to New York for discussions about @chessthemusical and Aida. @aidatour Have left Kirsty the dog at home so I'm not confident this tweet will get many responses. - Tim Rice (@SirTimRice) April 21, 2022

Rice previously revealed that plans are underway for a Broadway revival of Chess.

"All in all, despite enumerable mishandlings, Chess has more than held its own on the stages of the world. And we plan to come back to Broadway one day fairly soon. A team is in place."

A North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida was previously set to premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2021. BroadwayWorld previously revealed in 2020, that the musical would no longer be a part of Paper Mill's season. Disney Theatric Productions President Thomas Schumacher revealed to the New York Times that Aida will open in Germany in 2022.

The production was previously set to play Charlotte, Chicago, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., among other cities following its run at Paper Mill.

The new production, updated and re-imagined, retains the beloved Tony and Grammy-winning score and features a book revised by David Henry Hwang, who co-authored the acclaimed original production with Linda Woolverton and Robert Falls.

The new Aida is directed by Schele Williams (a member of the original Broadway cast) and choreographed by Tony-nominee Camille A. Brown. Sets and costumes are by seven-time Tony winner Bob Crowley, and lighting is by six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, who both won Tonys for their work on Aida in 2000. The music department includes Tony Award-recipient Jason Michael Webb (musical supervision), Tony Honor recipient Michael McElroy (vocal arrangements and co-incidental arranger), Jim Abbott (orchestrations) and Tony-winner Zane Mark (dance arrangements).