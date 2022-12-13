Tim Rice Teases CHESS Revival- 'The Time Is Right'

Just last night, Chess returned to the New York City stage in a concert event that benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund. Michael Mayer directed a cast led by Darren Criss as "Freddie Trumper", Lena Hall as "Florence Vassey", Ramin Karimloo as "Anatoly Sergievsky" and Solea Pfeiffer as "Svetlana Sergievsky".

Lyricist Tim Rice, who has long teased a Broadway revival, issued the below letter to the company and audience for the big night:

It's terrific to be able to welcome the return of Chess to Broadway.



Admittedly only for one night, but then the previous incarnation of the musical here in 1988 didn't run for much longer. However, the work refuses to go away and after hundreds of productions great and small around the globe (including many in the United States) since it first appeared on record in 1984, maybe the time is right for a return to

Broadway.



I'm very happy that this performance will be in support of the Entertainment Community Fund whose work has been crucial to the lives of those working in the performing arts since 1882.

We are honoured by the involvement of the distinguished actors and other creative forces in tonight's show. This concert version with a new book by Danny Strong, directed by Michael Mayer and under the production guidance of Tom Hulce and Ira Pittelman is an exciting fresh interpretation of the work which the authors are delighted to see gracing the Broadhurst Theatre. Who knows what moves lie ahead?