Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tim Rice to Receive Johnny Mercer Award at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Annual Induction and Awards Gala

Tim Rice to Receive Johnny Mercer Award at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Annual Induction and Awards Gala

Tim Rice was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1999.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Tim Rice will be the 2023 recipient of the esteemed Johnny Mercer Award at the 52nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner slated for Thursday, June 15, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The Johnny Mercer Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is exclusively reserved for a songwriter or songwriting team who has already been inducted in a prior year and whose body of work is of such high quality and impact that it upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer. Tim Rice was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1999.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, "Tim Rice is an artisan. He has crafted some of the greatest lyrics and stories in musical history with "Jesus Christ Superstar," and his incredible work with Andrew Lloyd Webber being amongst my favorites. In the '70s, we used to say, 'What's The Buzz' because of him. More than 50 years later, the buzz is still Tim Rice!"

Tim Rice said, "I am truly honoured to be chosen to receive the Johnny Mercer Award. My induction into the SHOF was itself a highlight of my writing career and I never expected to receive any further recognition from the most distinguished gathering of songwriters in the world. So, I am bowled over (a cricketing metaphor) with gratitude. I have attended quite a few SHOF events in the past twenty-five years and they have always been among the most enjoyable of entertainment world extravaganzas - unpretentious, unpredictable, and spectacular. So, June 15, 2023, is a golden booking in my electronic diary."

A member of the exclusive group of 18 entertainers who have achieved EGOT status, Tim Rice has won an Emmy Award, five GRAMMY Awards, three Tony Awards, and three Academy Awards throughout his illustrious career. He has worked in music, theatre, and films since 1965 and has collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber on The Likes Of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita.

Tim has also worked with other distinguished, famous composers such as Elton John (The Lion King, Aida), Alan Menken (Aladdin, King David, Beauty and the Beast), Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson (Chess), and Stuart Brayson (From Here To Eternity). He has also written with Freddie Mercury, Burt Bacharach, and Rick Wakeman, among many others.

His recent musical From Here To Eternity returned to London in November 2022, and a new Broadway presentation of Chess is set to open in the fall of 2023. In early 2024 a new production of his Tony-winning Broadway hit Aida will make its UK West End début. Additionally, Mr. Rice is currently writing and presenting a podcast reminiscing about his years in music, theatre, and film - playing hits and flops, out-takes, and number ones. The forthcoming podcast is appropriately entitled Get Onto My Cloud.

Rice's interests beyond music, film, and theatre include cricket, a longtime passion of his; he founded his own team in 1973, which has now played over 700 matches, including several in the USA. He also dedicates considerable time to several British educational institutions and charitable organizations, many connected with sports for disadvantaged children.

Inductees at this year's event include Sade Adu P/K/A Sade, Glen Ballard, Calvin Broadus Jr. P/K/A Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley & Liz Rose.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photo: First Look at Lady Gaga in JOKER Musical Sequel Photo
Photo: First Look at Lady Gaga in JOKER Musical Sequel
A first look photo of Lady Gaga in the Joker musical sequel has been revealed. Gaga is expected to be playing Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning Joker. Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, is directing the screenplay he co-wrote. While the film is a sequel, details on the music have not yet been revealed.
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies Photo
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies
The producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella announced today the general rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies for the highly anticipated new musical. Beginning Friday, February 17th, $30 rush tickets will be available daily at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th St.) box office starting at 10:00am.
Actors’ Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16 Photo
Actors’ Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16
Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, announces the inaugural Stage Manager Day will take place tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, 2023, celebrating and acknowledging of the important role stage managers play on every production. 
Reviews: Norbert Leo Butz & More Star In CORNELIA STREET Photo
Reviews: Norbert Leo Butz & More Star In CORNELIA STREET
Read reviews for of Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Cornelia Street, a new musical, below!

From This Author - Michael Major


GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates It's 60th AnniversaryGENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates It's 60th Anniversary
February 14, 2023

“General Hospital” stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Josh Swickard, Katelyn MacMullen, and more.
Leon Thomas & Coco Jones Create A V-Day Remake Of 'Until The End Of Time' For Spotify SinglesLeon Thomas & Coco Jones Create A V-Day Remake Of 'Until The End Of Time' For Spotify Singles
February 14, 2023

Coco and Leon started as child stars on Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively, and they have been making waves in R&B with their current singles “ICU” and “Breaking Point.” Now, they are collaborating on this exclusive single with a cover of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s “Until The End of Time.”
beabadoobee Releases 'Glue Song' Single For Valentine's Daybeabadoobee Releases 'Glue Song' Single For Valentine's Day
February 14, 2023

Ahead of joining Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, award-winning indie-pop darling beabadoobee has released her latest single and music video “Glue Song” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Directed by Jacob Erland, the video for ‘Glue Song’ was filmed in Bea’s home country of the Philippines. Check out the upcoming tour dates with Taylor Swift now!
flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco' for Valentine's Dayflipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco' for Valentine's Day
February 14, 2023

A more hushed and experimental take on the original, the rework was recorded and produced at Pine Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, by the band’s close friend Taylor Neal. Lyrically, the song takes the cliché of “helplessly in love” and gives it a much more literal meaning, making this the perfect lovelorn track to strip down for Valentine’s Day.
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film TrailerVIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film Trailer
February 14, 2023

The trailer for One True Loves, starring Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, has been released. Joined by Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) and Luke Bracey (Point Break), Soo stars in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Watch the new video trailer now!
share