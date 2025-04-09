Review Roundup: TAKE THE LEAD Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What did critics think of Take the Lead, the musical adaptation of the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas. Starring 3LW and Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Savy Jackson, Tam Mutu, and more, the production is now running at Paper Mill Playhouse through April 27.

Set in the pulsating heart of New York City, this electrifying tale is the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who, against all odds, brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools.

This world-premiere musical spotlights a dynamic fusion of ballroom and hip-hop in its music and choreography with a book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins and a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now. Take the Lead is co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber and Maria Torres and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.

The cast also features Matthew Risch as Alan, as well as Eric Ascione, Brandon O’Neal Bomer, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Gaelen Gilliland, David Jennings, Dillon Lehman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Justin O’Brien, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Ryan Raffloer, Deon Releford-Lee, Cristian “Chino” Rodriguez, Kiki Rodriguez, Jonalyn Saxer, Tatiana Seliverstova, SeQuoiia, Grace Slear, Salome Smith, Stephani Sosa, Christian Whan, and Zoë Zimmerman.

Marina Kennedy, BroadwayWorld: Arts funding in our nation’s public schools is essential, and the story of Pierre Dulaine in Take the Lead is important and inspirational. It’s also one of the most entertaining shows you will see this spring.

Patrick Maley, NJ Advance: The musical forces unremarkable songs by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now onto the movie’s plot (book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins). But this show is mainly just an excuse to get people dancing. It’s a showcase for choreographers Maria Torres and Jennifer Weber, who endeavor to blend ballroom and hip-hop into a unique and cohesive expression.

Bob Nesoff, Splash Magazine: Rarely have I ever seen an audience as connected to a show as “Take The Lead,” playing at Millburn’s Paper Mill Playhouse. The rapt attention, laughter at all the right places and applause for the cast of “Take The Lead, “echoed through the theater regularly. [...] What the audience sees that is wonderfully obvious is a man who ultimately gave his all to the dance and his attention and devotion to his students.

Cameron Kelsall, TheaterMania: The largely forgettable score by Elijah Heifetz and Zeniba Now does no favors, and performances under Christopher Gattelli’s direction rarely rise above a general level. Mutu makes an initial positive impression in Pierre’s preening guise, but his characterization flattens out as he turns over a sincere leap.

Reader Reviews