Review Roundup: Michael Urie Stars In RICHARD II At Astor Place Theatre

Read reviews for the Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring acclaimed actor Michael Urie. The extended limited Off-Broadway engagement will now continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre.

Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role, the cast features Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D'Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator. Alexandre Bleau serves as casting director.

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare's poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king's divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty.

Jason Zinoman, The New York Times: Critic's Pick. Inside a claustrophobic glass box, representing, at various points, the royal court, a prison and his own mind, Michael Urie looks desperate and insecure wearing the crown, alternating between rubbing and rolling his eyes. He appears most content when describing his miseries; self-pity is his happy place. In the Red Bull Theater’s vigorously populist revival of “Richard II,” his twitchy hands and darting glances also indicate something else, a signature of this magnetic performance: a guilty conscience.

Patrick Maley, Exeunt: Happily, director Craig Baldwin and the Red Bull Theater have achieved this latter result with a Richard II that leverages its chic, modern trappings to offer a striking vision of Shakespeare’s most poetic king. Behind a wonderful lead performance by Michael Urie, the show probes the warm interiority of the beleaguered Richard as juxtaposed against the cold, brutal political calculations of his counterpoint, Henry Bolingbroke.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Traitors abound in Richard II, and in this production, it’s not always clear who’s on whose side. Unfortunately, double-casting only makes matters more confusing. Though I’m not sure more actors could even fit on the Astor Place stage. The only time this production really breathes is when Urie is alone in that giant glass box.

Howard Miller, Talkin' Broadway: Herein lies the production's greatest strength, Richard's clinging to the belief that the throne is his by divine right, and that whatever has befallen him is an affront to God as much as to his royal self, a nepo baby of his time. There is a certain amount of youthful petulance in his actions, befitting the situation since, in actuality, Richard was 10 years old when he ascended to the throne and was barely 30 when he died. But Urie also finds ways to signal a sense of irony and cynicism into the portrayal, which, perhaps, is the most successfully modern interpolation into Shakespeare's seldom-produced history play. Makes me wonder what the actor could do with the role of prodigal son Prince Hal in the ensuing Henriad plays.

Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: Urie brilliantly embodies Shakespeare’s King Richard, infusing him with just enough whimsy and vulnerability to make this manchild pitiable. Pitted against his revolutionary cousin Henry Bolingbroke (an austere Grantham Coleman), Richard may not be in the right, but he sure is fun to root for.