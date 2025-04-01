Review: INTER-Embrace the Unique Intergalactic Experience in SoHo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



INTER, in the heart of SoHo, is an intergalactic adventure that invites you to engage in 10+ immersive exhibits and zones that stimulate the imagination and transport you to exciting destinations in outerspace. It's a place where reality bends and science inspires. INTER is ideal for guests of all ages. Whether it’s a family outing, date night or just going solo, the experience is sure to please.

INTER's newly re-imagined space is a state-of-the-art exhibition that is brought to life by the same creative minds behind the other New York City attractions, The Museum of Ice Cream and Fotografiska. It has been developed by a global team of artists, engineers and futurists.

We visited on a Wednesday afternoon along with several couples, a young family, and friends' groups. Our INTER adventure was fascinating from the first minute to the last. The majority of your excursion is self-guided allowing guests to enjoy all of the components at their own pace.

INTER boasts two spacious floors where guests experience the floor-to-ceiling mirrored kaleidoscope chamber, wander alien worlds, climb through cosmic terrain, and come face to face with the mysteries of the universe. There’s something new and captivating to explore around every corner.

Here are a few of our tips for guests of INTER. Take advantage of the free lockers for your outerwear and possessions so you can move freely once inside the exhibition spaces. Be sure to get there on time. The first adventure is with a guide so you want to be with your scheduled group. Wear comfy clothing just in case you want to try out the indoor trampoline. Keep your camera ready for all of the Instagrammable moments to share on social media.

The universe are yours to discover at INTER. Gather your group and enjoy visiting this unique, astronomical destination.

INTER is located at 415 Broadway, New York, NY 10013. It easy to reach and very convenient to multiple major subway lines. For more information, hours of operation, and to make reservations, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of INTER NYC

