René Clément's FORBIDDEN GAMES Coming to Film Forum in May

Forbidden Games, the 1952 French war drama by René Clément based on François Boyer's novel Les Jeux Interdits, will run in a new 4K restoration at Film Forum from Friday, May 9 to Thursday, May 15.

“Michel! Michel! Michel!” France 1940, as a refugee column trudges along a country road, a dog makes a break for it, with its tiny blonde mistress in pursuit — and then the German fighters strike. But if 5-year-old Brigitte Fossey’s understanding of death is limited as she strokes her mother’s cold face, at least she can bury the dog discarded by her peasant rescuers, aided by 11-year-old farm boy Georges Poujouly. As they build a special, secret friendship, their pet cemetery steadily grows, topped by crosses stolen from graveyards, even as the adults play their own games of grotesque peasant feuds... And then Fossey (“in a performance that rips the heart out” – The New York Times) shouts his name again.

A masterpiece of French post-war cinema by director René Clément (who would make the classic thriller Purple Noon, starring Alain Delon, eight years later), adapted by the legendary team of Jean Aurenche and Pierre Bost from Boyer’s successful novel, with a haunting hit score played by guitar virtuoso Narciso Yepes, the ultimately beautiful, hilarious and disturbing Forbidden Games initially did so-so box office and screened only on the fringes of the Cannes Festival, then nearly got shut out of Venice — where it promptly won its top prize, the Golden Lion — and then became a worldwide art house smash and Clément’s second Best Foreign Film Oscar winner (following the previous year’s The Walls of Malapaga).