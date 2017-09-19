Reed Birney Joins Sydney Lucas and More in 'CHANGEOVER' Reading Today

Tony winner Reed Birney joins the cast of Ray Nelson's new play Changeover or: How aliens from another galaxy invaded by my summer vacation. He joins Tony nominee Sydney Lucas.

Joel Kirk directs the readings, which will be held at Ripley Grier Studios (305 W. 38th St) today, September 19, at 11 AM and 3 PM.

Changeover depicts the summer of 1998, during which General Motors and the United Auto Workers are locked in a never-ending labor strike. In a suburb outside of Flint, Michigan, hundreds of striking autoworkers descend on a campground to spend what's left of their summer. Josie, a 14-year-old girl, finds herself on this campground in the care of her Uncle Don. Left alone one night, Josie discovers otherworldly visitors sending her signals over the radio. As the adults around her begin to act strange, Josie realizes that the people around her are not as strong as the person inside herself.

Birney won 2016 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his performance in Stephen Karam's The Humans. He can currently be seen in 1984 on Broadway. Lucas made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Small Alison in Fun Home, a role that earned her a 2015 Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award.

The cast will also feature Chris Henry Coffey (Bronx Bombers), Angel Desai (Company), and Seth B. Clayton (The Madrid). The reading is produced by Jenny Gorelick.

To make a reservation or for more information on Changeover, visit changeoverplay.com.

