Red Line Productions Presents Live Streamed Reading of ORPHANS Featuring Alec Baldwin & More

By special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Australian Theatre Company Red Line Productions will present a live streamed reading of Lyle Kessler's Orphans, featuring Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Alec Baldwin, Aaron Glenane (68 Whiskey) and Red Line Productions Co-Founder Andrew Henry with stage directions and descriptions read by lifetime member of The Actors Studio Judy Jerome. Orphans is published by Samuel French. Other plays by Lyle Kessler published by Samuel French include Robbers, House on Fire, Perp and The Watering Place.

The 90-minute live stream will be broadcast live on Saturday 11th of April at 9pm (New York Time) and 11am on the 12th of April in (Sydney, Australia TIME). Convert to local time zone for other countries/regions

All four performers will be connected from their homes around the globe thanks to Canvas Collective, a streaming production house in Sydney, Australia, who will be broadcasting the live reading via Red Line Productions Facebook page and via YouTube.

Baldwin previously performed Orphans on Broadway in 2013, whilst Glenane and Henry performed the play in 2015 at the Old Fitz Theatre in Sydney Australia in 2015. Orphans was made famous by the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in the 1980's directed by Gary Sinise and Steppenwolf is the company that ignited Red Line Productions.

I love this play and I am excited to, finally, be playing Australia!"- Baldwin says.

"Right now we all need to feel connected. Sharing stories is something that is eternal and in the veins of every human being in some way. Alec, Aaron and I have all performed this story with a live audience in front of us and with live audiences now in isolation we are connecting from our individual living rooms on opposite sides of the earth to read it out loud again," Henry says.

"There will be an option to buy a 'ticket' for a couple of bucks which will support the survival of Red Line Productions, a vital Australian theatre Company, but that is only to be done if people have the means. If people don't - they shouldn't think twice and just tune in anyway as Orphans is a visceral and wild story that we are so excited to share. We are all in this together"

All are welcome to watch the live reading at (URL): https://www.facebook.com/redlineproductionsoz

BROADCAST TIMES:

Sydney, Australia Sun, Apr 12 at 11:00am AEST

New York, USA Sat, Apr 11 at 09:00 pm EDT

Los Angeles, USA Sat, Apr 11at 6:00 pm PDT

Montréal, Canada Sat, Apr 11 at 09:00 pm EDT

Toronto, Canada Sat, Apr 11at 09 pm EDT

London, UK Sun, Apr 12at 2:00 am BST

Convert to local time zone for other countries/regions

Further information can be found at www.redlineproductions.com.au

