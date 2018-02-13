Record Your 'Welcome To The Rock' Video to Win Tickets For Come From Away's One Year Anniversary

We've teamed up with Come From Away to celebrate their one year anniversary on Broadway!



To honor those who come from away, you're invited to join Come From Away for a virtual global celebration of the show. Record yourself singing "Welcome To The Rock" to declare yourself an islander and be a part of a special video on March 12, 2018. One lucky entry will receive a pair of tickets to the show.



To participate, follow these steps:

1) Record a video of yourself singing "Welcome To The Rock"

2) Post your video on YouTube and share on social with #WeAreHereOneYear

3) Submit your video link

4) Tune in March 12, 2018 on the Come From Away social channels, where all of your submissions will come together in celebration



The Prize:

Submit your video for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Come From Away on Broadway.

Click here to submit your video.

