Recap the Works of Jamie Lloyd

In just over a week, one of the most-anticipated shows of the season officially opens on Broadway. Sunset Boulevard is back, straight from its acclaimed run in London, and this time, Tony-nominated and Olivier-winning director Jamie Lloyd is at the helm.

Check out the director's extensive list of London and New York credits here or recap on some highlights below!

In 2008, Lloyd was made the associate director of the Donmar Warehouse. His 2008 production of Piaf transferred to the West End and to Buenos Aires. In 2008 he directed The Pride at the Royal Court, for which he won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre. His 2010 production of Passion won the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.

Elena Roger sings from Passion at the 2010 Olivier Awards:

In 2013, the Ambassador Theatre Group launched The Jamie Lloyd Company. As the artistic director at Trafalgar Studios in 2013, Lloyd featured three productions: a revival of The Pride, The Hothouse starring Simon Russell Beale and John Simm, and Macbeth, starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy, which received an Olivier nomination for Best Revival. A second Trafalgar Transformed season opened in July 2014 with Richard III starring Martin Freeman, East is East, and The Ruling Class, again starring James McAvoy. In the same year, Lloyd directed Assassins at the Menier Chocolate Factory, starring Catherine Tate, Aaron Tveit, and Jamie Parker.

Starry productions in the following years included The Homecoming starring Gemma Chan and John Simm; The Maids , starring Uzo Aduba, Zawe Ashton, and Laura Carmichael; and Doctor Faustus starring Kit Harington.

Lloyd's 2019 production of Evita, which played the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, earned two Olivier nominations and was lead by Samantha Pauly. Soon after, he brought Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Carlie Cox. The production marked his first Tony nomination.

Highlights from Evita:

Ad for Betrayal on Broadway:

In 2019, Lloyd revealed plans to direct and produce a series of three plays at the Playhouse Theatre in collaboration with The Jamie Lloyd Company. The lineup included a new adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac featuring James McAvoy; a version of The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, adapted by Anya Reiss; and A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain in the lead role. The latter opened on Broadway in 2023 (second Tony nomination). Cyrano de Bergerac would go on to play BAM in 2022.

Highlights from The Seagull:

Highlights from Cyrano de Bergerac:

Highlights from A Doll's House:

Lloyd returned to the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with his revival of Sunset Boulevard in late 2023. The musical, starring Nicole Scherzinger, won an Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and Lloyd won for Best Director.

Earlier this year, Lloyd returned to the West End to direct Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, which played a limited engagement in 2024.

Lloyd and Scherzinger talk Sunset Boulevard:

Sunset Boulevard will open on October 20, 2024 at the St. James Theatre.