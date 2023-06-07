Rebel Wilson Signs Record Label Deal Ahead of THE DEB Movie Musical

Rebel Wilson has signed a new record label deal ahead of her upcoming movie musical, The Deb, which is set to begin filming this fall in Austrailia.

Deadline reports that Wilson signed with Warner Music to have her own label, Rebellionaire. The group chose to partner with her after hearing some of the music from the film, which she is also set to direct.

The soundtrack for The Deb will be Rebellionaire's first release, expected for release later next year alongside the film.

Rob Ashford will do musical staging and choreography for the upcoming film with Ian Eisendrath, who has worked on the new film adaptations of Wicked and Snow White, executive producing the music.

The Deb was originally premiered as a stage musical in Australia earlier this year, written by Hannah Reilly, who was the winner of the 2019 Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission.

The musical followed high school outcast and whimsical mega-dork Taylah, who longs to be the princess of her own fairy tale, which isnt easy in Dunburn a drought-stricken Aussie town struggling for survival, where cool girls and footy hunks lead the pack.

When Taylahs hyper-woke, inner-city cousin Maeve comes to stay, the pair join forces on a quest to make their mark on the best night of the year: the towns annual Debutante Ball. In their search for social redemption and the spotlight, chaos ensues along with a whole lot of fake tan, lace, and diamante tiaras.

Conceived and co-directed by Reilly (ABC TVs Growing Up Gracefully) with original music by multi-ARIA Award-winning Megan Washington, The Deb is a heart-warming and uproarious coming-of-age story about friendship, courage and learning to love who you are.

“The stage production was a deliberate development step for the film and a way to test the musical,” Wilson said to Deadline, comparing her experience to Baz Luhrmann's after he had created a short play about ballroom dancing before his 1992 film Strictly Ballroom.

Wilson will travel to Sydney this summer to begin pre-production on the film. It will shoot in the city, as well as the rural area of New South Wales in October and November.

Wilson is best known for her work in film, including starring roles in "Pitch Perfect", "Isn't It Romantic", and MGM's "The Hustle," a remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." Her theater roles include Miss Adelaide in Guys & Dolls on the West End. She also appeared as Jennyanydots in the upcoming Tom Hooper film adaptation of "Cats".

Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton