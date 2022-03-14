Australian Theatre For Young People Presents THE DEB Next Month

Australian Theatre For Young People will present the world premiere of The Deb from 6th April to 22nd May. The Deb marks the company's first show in four years back at their newly renovated home at Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.

The winner of the 2019 Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission, The Deb follows high school outcast and whimsical mega-dork Taylah, who longs to be the princess of her own fairy tale, which isn't easy in Dunburn - a drought-stricken Aussie town struggling for survival, where cool girls and footy hunks lead the pack.

When Taylah's hyper-woke, inner-city cousin Maeve comes to stay, the pair join forces on a quest to make their mark on the best night of the year: the town's annual Debutante Ball. In their search for social redemption and the spotlight, chaos ensues - along with a whole lot of fake tan, lace, and diamante tiaras.

Conceived and co-directed by Hannah Reilly (ABC TV's Growing Up Gracefully) with original music by multi-ARIA Award-winning Megan Washington, The Deb is a heart-warming and uproarious coming-of-age story about friendship, courage and learning to love who you are.

ATYP's Artistic Director and co-director of The Deb, Fraser Corfield, said, "The Deb is a perfect reflection of what ATYP offers our theatre industry and Australian audiences. It's a beautifully crafted story that shows us the world through young people's eyes, told in collaboration with leading professional artists. I have no doubt this musical will be sung around Australia for years to come."

Dates: 6th April - 22nd May

Times: 6:30pm Tuesday - Wednesday; 7:30pm Thursday - Saturday; 2pm Saturdays, 5pm Sundays

Tickets: Adult $70 | Concession $55 | Under 26 $48 | Group 8+ $65 | Preview $50-60

Duration: 2 hours 20 minutes (including interval)

Content warnings: Strong language and sexual references. Recommended for ages 13+.

Website: https://atyp.com.au/ATYP-productions/the-deb/