Randy Bryant Is Keeping Theater History Alive with New Ten Chimneys Documentary

When making a list of the top theatrical cities, Genesee Depot, Wisconsin, may not be the first place that comes to mind. But, in this unassuming community in the Kettle Moraine area, there sits an institution packed with more theater history than some people may realize. It's this history that Randy Bryant wants to bring to light with the release of a new documentary, This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys.

"Many people knew of the Lunts, but they didn't know the full story," he says. "And telling the story of the Lunts is really part of telling the full American story [of theater]." Bryant is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ten Chimneys Foundation and, for over 13 years, has been working with a documentary team to chronicle the history of Ten Chimneys, a place he calls "ground zero" for the American theater.

For the uninitiated, Ten Chimneys is the name given to the home of Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. If those names sound familiar, that’s because they should. The married couple were powerhouses of the stage in the early to mid twentieth century. In addition to starring together in more than two dozen productions, they actively contributed to the evolution of the medium by introducing new conventions in the work itself. Practices like overlapping dialogue and turning one's back to the audience, now mainstream, were among the innovations spearheaded by the couple.

But some of their most valuable work was done offstage at their Wisconsin estate. As fervent champions of new work, the couple created the location to serve as a hub for numerous theater luminaries of their day, including Noel Coward, Uta Hagen, and George S. Kaufman. "They brought together playwrights, directors, actors, and they would practice their craft here at Ten Chimneys. They were really perfectionists, and so a lot of the plays we know today were workshopped right here at Ten Chimneys," Bryant explains.

All of this and more is documented in the new film, highlighting the work of the Lunts during their heyday, but also how the estate continues to be a place of respite and rejuvenation for actors today. The story of how it has been preserved is an architectural miracle in and of itself. Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne passed away decades ago, and the estate went into the hands of Alfred’s brother-in-law, George Bugbee.

“When Lynn passed away, [George] basically locked the doors and just kept everything as it was. He knew the importance of this to American theater [and] wanted to make sure that he preserved all that," says Bryant. In the 1990s, the estate barely dodged a demolition before it changed hands again, this time to historian and theater buff Joseph Garton. "The documentary... really starts as a story of someone who saw that this place truly mattered. And this one person, Dr. Joseph Garton, took it upon himself to save this place."

In 2003, Ten Chimneys opened to the public as a museum, and since 2009 has hosted the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship, a program for respected mentors in the theater community to come and be mentored themselves. Every year in July, the week-long program invites ten regional theater actors to tap into their artistry and work on material designed to renew their dedication to their craft, all under the tutelage of a Master Teacher.

"It’s truly a transformative program because when they come in, they're eager, but there's a little nervousness," Bryant says, noting how the reputation of the program, and the legend of the Lunts themselves, can make it an intimidating prospect. "Many are wondering, ‘Gee, am I going to be good enough? And what are we really going to explore?’ But then afterwards... most of them leave energized, reinvigorated, and they see their importance in American theater."

The documentary captures interviews with the Master Teachers themselves, stage veterans like Alfred Molina, Joel Grey, Jason Alexander, Tyne Daly, Phylicia Rashad, and the late Lynn Redgrave, who served as the inaugural teacher in 2009. "Lynn’s voice was powerful. She knew that she was dying of cancer when she was here, and she really wanted to make sure she gave back... She really got in touch with the actors and was an inspiration in itself," Bryant recalls.

Bryant also remembers Olympia Dukakis, who served as the Master Teacher in 2011. "That woman could scare the toughest of actors. She was so great, and yet she believed in peeling back, taking off the layers, getting it raw, and then rebuilding. Her saying was that ‘All actors are fearful that they're not as good as people think they are.' And so you can’t do your best if you're trying to hide or if you're fearful of anything.... Each of the Master Teachers has just been amazing [and] inspirational. In a program like this, you have to be truthful."

In addition to the work, the environment itself has a significant effect on those who participate in the fellowship, something Bryant has witnessed firsthand. "It's important to note that this is not an interpretation... This is as if the Lunts had just gone out for a walk, and you've been invited as guests to their home. Everything about Ten Chimneys is about not only graciousness, but living your authentic truth, as the Lunts did, as well as [being] inspired by the environment."

Though members of the public aren't invited to watch the week-long process, the fellowship ends with a "concluding presentation." "We stay away from the word 'performance' because performance means that you're really acting out. But this is really just sharing. On that Friday, I interview the Master Teacher, and the public has an opportunity to engage and ask questions. And so it's upfront and personal with them," Bryant explains.

Earlier this month, a full-circle moment occurred when the documentary made its world premiere at none other than the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City- the namesake theater of the couple. With Death Becomes Her running at the venue six days a week, this was no small feat.

"It was really beautiful," Bryant describes. "The energy in that theater was what I've never seen before... The networking, the appreciation, the love, all the emotions people went through... it was just overwhelming."

The premiere attracted many of the former Master Teachers themselves, including Alfred Molina, David Hyde Pierce, and Tyne Daly, all of whom were in attendance. "Not only did we have theater owners there, but we had playwrights, directors, actors, artistic directors, casting directors... I think so many people understood the importance of that evening."

Now that the documentary is completed, Bryant is looking forward to sharing it with theater historians and students everywhere, including those at NYU and Juilliard, as well as the general public. "Right now, we're in negotiations for it to be in 168 television markets across the country, shown three times a year," he reveals. Though he couldn't confirm the channel or platforms, he shares that the film will be available to watch as soon as next year.

"It's our mission to get it out there," he says, emphasizing that the institution- both Ten Chimneys as well as the greater artistry of theater as a medium- is crucial to help navigate these trying times. "[Ten Chimneys] is not only a house museum, but it's a convener. It should always be remembered that theater has helped shepherd this country along in addressing some of the major issues that have been hard for people to adjust to... That is the key: to create conversations."