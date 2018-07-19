Ramin Karimloo to Embark on UK Tour

This January, Broadway superstar Ramin Karimloo will embark on a 13-city tour bringing his show From Now On to fans all over the UK this January. Karimloo is best known for his Olivier nominated performance in Love Never Dies and The Phantom of The Opera on the West End and the Broadway revival of Les Miserables (Valjean) for which he received a Tony nomination.

The tour will kick off in Guildford on January 13th and end in Southend-On-Sea on the 31st.

For more information and for tickets, click here.

Iranian-born, Canadian-raised Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actor and singer Ramin has taken the West End and Broadway by storm with stand-out performances in the most iconic roles in musical theatre, as well as nuanced characterisations in new and surprising pieces of theatre. He recently starred on Broadway in the smash-hit new musical Anastasia, originating the role of Gleb Vaganov, a new character written for the stage adaptation and tailored to his talents. On the West End, Ramin rose to fame in starring roles in both of the West End's longest running musicals: Les Misérables, where he's played Jean Valjean, Enjolras and Marius; and The Phantom of the Opera, where he played Raoul and became the youngest person ever to play The Phantom. Ramin was then hand-picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate the lead role of The Phantom in Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. For his performance, he was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical and awarded with the prestigious Theatregoer's Choice Award and the Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Additional awards include: Favourite Leading Man in London's West End in the WhatsOnStage Awards, West End Theatregoers Choice Award for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, and the Best Actor in a Musical WhatsOnStage Award in 2011 for his performance as The Phantom in Love Never Dies.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy







