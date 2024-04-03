Radcliffe, Groff & Mendez Will Announce Outer Critics Circle Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, will host the live announcement of the 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations, on Tuesday April 23, 2024 at 3:30PM ET. All three hosts were nominees last season for their roles in the hit revival of Merrily We Roll Along, with Groff and Mendez taking home the 2023 OCC Awards for Lead Performer and Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical, respectively. The announcement event will be held at the Museum of Broadway, and will be livestreamed right here at BroadwayWorld.

The winners of the 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2023-2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway season, will be announced on Monday, May 13, followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The eligibility cut-off date for nominators to attend a show in the 2023-24 season is Friday, April 19, 2024.

The OCC continues with its newly reconstructed categories for a second season, which have removed gender specifications from the acting honors. First implemented last year for the 2022-23 Awards, the acting categories are now expanded to separately honor Broadway and Off-Broadway performers. The full slate of award categories is as follows:

John Gassner Award for New American Play

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Outstanding Solo Performance

Outstanding New Score

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Outstanding Director of a Play

Outstanding Choreography

Outstanding Orchestrations

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Outstanding Video or Projection Design (Play or Musical)



Led by its current President, David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson, and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus. Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant. Lauren Yarger serves as the Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony executive producer.

ABOUT THE HOSTS

currently stars as Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along (Broadway, NYTW; Drama Desk and OCC nominations), Endgame, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Lifespan of a Fact, Privacy, The Cripple of Inishmaan, How to Succeed…, Equus. Films: The Lost City, Escape From Pretoria, Guns Akimbo, Jungle, Swiss Army Man, Imperium, What If?, Kill Your Darlings, The Woman in Black, Harry Potter film series. TV: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Movie” (Emmy and BAFTA nominations, Critics Choice Award), “Miracle Workers,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Young Doctor’s Notebook,” “The Simpsons,” “My Boy Jack,” “Extras,” “David Copperfield.” Singing teacher: Mark Meylan.

currently stars as Franklin Shepard in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. Other Broadway credits: Hamilton (Tony nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), In My Life. Off-Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle Award), Hamilton, The Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, Spring Awakening. TV/film: “Mindhunter,” “Looking,” “Glee,” Hamilton (Emmy nomination), Frozen I and II, The Matrix Resurrections, Knock at the Cabin.

currently stars as Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, after the NYTW run (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk & Lortel nominations). She won the Tony, Drama Desk and OCC awards for Carousel. Other Broadway: Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/regional: The Golden Apple, Dogfight (Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Rose Tattoo, 35mm, The Winter’s Tale. Soon to be seen in FX’s “Gladiator: American Sports Story” from Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, Mendez previously starred in “All Rise” (CBS/OWN). Other TV & film: “Station 19,” “Elementary,” “Modern Family,” “Murphy Brown,” “Smash,” “The Grotto.” Debut album: This Time.