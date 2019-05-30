Rachel York Joins Cast of Ogunquit 42ND STREET

The Ogunquit Playhouse announces that Broadway veteran Rachel York returns to the Playhouse to star alongside Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers in 42nd Street. The Ogunquit production of the ultimate tap-dancing, show-biz musical sensation is helmed by Randy Skinner. Mr. Skinner choreographed the Broadway revival of 42nd Street in 2001 receiving a Tony Award nomination for his work, and the recent West End production for which he was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Choreography. The Ogunquit Playhouse production runs from June 19 through July 13.

Rachel York joins the cast of 42nd Street as Dorothy Brock. Ms. York was most recently seen on Broadway in the Go-Gos' musical, Head Over Heels. She is best known for her critically acclaimed Broadway performances in City of Angels, Les Miserables, Victor/Victoria (Drama Desk Award) with Dame Julie Andrews, Sly Fox with Richard Dreyfuss, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels co-starring Jonathan Pryce. Ms. York also starred in many National Tours including Anything Goes (Helen Hayes Award), Camelot (Carbonell Award), and the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival and West End production of Kiss Me, Kate (Helen Hayes Award). She also turned heads on television with her courageous portrayal of Lucille Ball in the CBS movie, Lucy. In addition, she has made many appearances on several popular TV series including Hannah Montana, Frasier, Reba, and Spin City, and is scheduled to appear in a recurring role on the new FOX broadcast series Filthy Rich starring Kim Cattrall. On film, Ms. York can be seen in the recent feature It Had to Be You directed by Sasha Gordon. Other film credits include: Stolen From the Cradle, One Fine Day, Happy Feet, Billy Bathgate, and Second Honeymoon.

"I'm so excited to return to beautiful Ogunquit. The last time I was in Ogunquit I played Lady of the Lake in Spamalot with Charles Shaughnessy. I was five months pregnant at the time. Ogunquit holds a special place in my heart. Now my daughter is eight and I can't wait to introduce her to this lovely, picturesque town. 42nd Street was the first show I ever saw on Broadway in 1982. I was a kid and it was life transforming. You could say it was partially responsible for inspiring me to pursue a career in acting and musical theater," says Rachel York.

Two-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winner Sally Struthers also returns to Ogunquit to join the cast as Maggie Jones. She is probably best known for her role as Gloria in the groundbreaking TV series All in the Family. She has also starred in the Fox television series 9 to 5 and her own CBS series Gloria, as well as recurring roles on the CBS comedy Still Standing and the CW network's highly acclaimed Gilmore Girls. Ms. Struthers joined the Gilmore Girls cast for Netflix's four movie limited revival, which premiered in the fall of 2016, and recently guest starred in the acclaimed IFC comedy series Maron. Sally Struthers has performed many roles at the Ogunquit Playhouse including last season's Grumpy Old Men the Musical as Punky Olander, in Bullets Over Broadway as Eden Brent, as Evangeline Harcourt in Anything Goes, the Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It, Mama Morton in Chicago, Paulette in Legally Blonde, and as Felicia Gabriel in The Witches of Eastwick.

Individual tickets are on sale now. Preview performances start at $36 and economy seats start at $51 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, season ticket holder, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511.





