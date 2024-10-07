ROMEO + JULIET to Provide Open Captioning for Seats at Every Performance

Captions will be displayed from a permanent screen above the set, ensuring a seamless view from these designated seats.
ROMEO + JULIET is providing open caption seats, an initiative to make captioning available at every performance of Sam Gold’s new production, starring Emmy Award winner Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler.
These special seats can be purchased online, where they are marked with an "Open Captioning" pop-up, or at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office. Captions will be displayed from a permanent screen above the set, ensuring a seamless view from these designated seats, as part of a production-wide commitment to expand accessibility to audiences. The strictly limited engagement is now in performances and officially opens Thursday, October 24, 2024.
Kit Connor as ‘Romeo’ and Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet’ are joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans, as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández, as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens, as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman, as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri, as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran, as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak, as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins and Daniel Velez.
Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, ROMEO + JULIET will feature music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.
ROMEO + JULIET will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell and violence by Drew Leary. Claire Warden will serve as intimacy director, Gigi Buffington will serve as voice and text coach, and Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as dramaturgy and text consultants. Production stage management is by Rachel Bauder, Juniper Street Productions is the Production Manager, and 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as general manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.
Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.
