REVOLUTION RENT, Documentary About Bringing RENT to Cuba, Will Premiere in NYC
The documentary Revolution Rent will have its premiere at SVA Theatre on Friday November 8, 2019 at 9:30 PM.
The documentary follows director Andy Senor Jr. on his journey to bring the musical RENT to Cuba, his exiled parents' homeland. Embarking on a personal journey to reclaim his complicated heritage, and to bridge cultural boundaries with Jonathan Larson's inspiring musical, Andy is faced with the daunting task of opening the show just 12 weeks from first rehearsals. Will he be able to hone the raw young local talent he's cast, contend with technical challenges and address RENT's controversial themes in Cuban society?
Andy has been working on the documentary since 2014.
It is written and directed by Andy alongside Victor Patrick Alvarez. Neil Patrick Harris serves as one of the executive producers, along with Brooke Christian, Bob Nederlander, Zoe Chapin, Shea Martin, Karim Amer, Mark Berger, and Hayden Christiansen.
For more information, or for tickets to the premiere, click here.
