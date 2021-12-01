REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES to be Adapted into Broadway Musical

Waitress producers Barry and Fran Weissler are adapting the acclaimed 2002 independent film Real Women Have Curves into a musical.

Forbes has revealed that On Your Feet! choreographer Sergio Trujillo has been tapped to direct the new project. Lisa Loomer will adapt the screenplay for the stage, with Grammy-winning Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy penning the music and lyrics.

While a timeline for production on the show has not yet been announced, the show would likely be the first Broadway musical with a Latine director, bookwriter, lyricist, and composer.

Based on the 1987 play of the same name, the 2002 film follows a first generation Mexican-American girl and her journey to womanhood. Yearning to go away to college, her parents argue that she must stay home and provide for the family. To compromise, she assists her mother in working at a sewing factory over the summer, learning important life lessons that shape the decisions of her future.

The film starred America Farrera, Josefina Lopez, George Lopez, Lupe Ontiveros, Ingrid Oliu, and Brian Sites.

Barry Weissler and Fran Weissler are best known for bringing musicals to the stage such as Chicago, Finding Neverland, La Cage aux Folles, Waitress, Pippin, and more.

The pair met in 1964 during an engagement of a touring theatrical production in New Jersey. The two then started a touring theatrical group, The National Theatre Company, which presented classic plays to High School, College and adult audiences with professional casts.

As of 2014, the pair have earned 28 Tony or Drama Desk nominations. They have won 7 Tony Awards and 4 Drama Desk Awards. The couple also received the Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production for their production of Chicago in the London West End.