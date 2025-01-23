REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Adds Florencia Cuenca, Shelby Acosta And More To Broadway Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has announced additional casting for its Broadway run!

Florencia Cuenca will portray Estela, with Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia (Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel, Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí, and Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, with Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden will also join the company.

They will join the previously announced Tatianna Córdoba (Ana) and Justina Machado (Carmen). Casting for the role of Raúl will be announced at a later date.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is set to begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is “a winner, with a big heart and joyous abandon” (The Boston Globe). “It makes us feel we can all soar!” (WBUR).

The musical will feature direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will also feature music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, video design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari, orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez, and casting by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA and ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA. Tripp Phillips will serve as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves (screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo). American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University produced the musical’s critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023.