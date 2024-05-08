Quintet Of The Americas Presents CELEBRATING WOMEN COMPOSERS Concert At Gallery 9B9

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quintet of the Americas will present a Celebrating Women Composers Concert on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 PM at Gallery 9B9, 9 Avenue B in Manhattan, NYC, in association with 2B&2C: The Ken Kro-Ken Memorial Foundation.

This program will feature Peri Mauer's Caprice, Julia Wolfe's On Seven-Star-Shoes, Gabriela Ortiz' Puzzle-Tocas, Jenni Brandon's Five Frogs and Shanyse Strickland's Ala Arusha - Mother Earth.

Performers will be Kim Bonacorsa, flute; guest artist Rita Mitsel, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet: Barbara Oldham, horn and Alexander Davis, bassoon.

All Quintet of the Americas presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

About Quintet of the Americas

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org.