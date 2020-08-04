QUIZ: Which SIX Queen Are You?

Click Here for More Articles on Quizzes

Divorced, beheaded, survived... quizzed!

It's time to see which of the queens from SIX you are! Are you Anne Boleyn? Catherine Parr? Jane Seymour?

We're giving you the chance to see which of the show's iconic queens you are with some fun personality questions. Take the quiz to find out!

Want more theatre quizzes to pass the time? Check out our Quiz Page for more personality and test-your-knowledge quizzes!

Related Articles