QUIZ: Which SIX Queen Are You?

Divorced, beheaded, survived... quizzed!

Aug. 4, 2020  

It's time to see which of the queens from SIX you are! Are you Anne Boleyn? Catherine Parr? Jane Seymour?

We're giving you the chance to see which of the show's iconic queens you are with some fun personality questions. Take the quiz to find out!

