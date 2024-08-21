QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Resumes Performances in Boston Following Cancellation Due To Battery Leak

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Queen of Versailles will resume performances at the Emerson Colonial Theatre today in time for the matinée after a performance cancellation due to a 'battery leak' on August 20th. Producer Bill Damaschke shared the news with the seated audience.

The performance was cancelled shortly after the scheduled start time. Kristin Chenoweth came out on stage to address the audience and sang 'Smile' (music by Charlie Chaplin, lyrics by John Turner and Geoggrey Parsons) accompanied by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

The Queen of Versailles, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Lindsey Ferrentino and direction by Michael Arden, will run through August 25 at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre before making its way to Broadway.

The Queen of Versailles stars Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth as beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel, Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”) as David Siegel, Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa (“Boardwalk Empire”) as John, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Tony Award nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy from Oz) as Debbie, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria Siegel. The company also includes Anna Bakun, Stacie Bono, Yeman Brown, Amanda Jane Cooper, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Sara Esty, KJ Hippensteel, Diana Huey, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Michael Mulheren, Michael McCorry Rose, and Grace Slear.

This new musical features music and lyrics by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz. Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, the book for The Queen of Versailles is by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) with direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island) and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade).

The production also features music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like it Hot, Water for Elephants), scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Parade, Once on This Island), costume design by fashion designer to the stars Christian Cowan, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd, Real Women Have Curves at the A.R.T.), sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), and casting by C12 Casting. The production stage manager is Clarissa Marie Ligon with production supervision by Justin Scribner.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.