QED Presents Transplants Comedy Show Live and on Zoom
The show will take place on Saturday August 15th at 6pm ET.
QED presents Transplants Comedy Show Live Backyard show and Zoom by comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes and stories about NYC and their hometowns.
Line up:
Mike Feeney Rage against the Routine (Upstate)
Lindsay Theisen Laughing Skull (South Carolina)
Maddy Smith Wild n' Out (Buffalo)
Natalie Cuomo Classy Trashy Mag (NJ)
Ben Katzner (Minnesota)
KC Arora TruTV, NBC's Standup for Diversity
Nathan Habib NYCC (San Francisco)
Justy Dodge Gotham Comedy Live (Minnesota)
Saturday August 15th doors at 5:30pm show at 6pm QED 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria or via Zoom link.
Tickets $8-15 online:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transplants-comedy-live-in-person-outdoor-show-tickets-111732837926
https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=transplants%20comedy%20show
