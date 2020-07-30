Public Art Installation Showcasing New Yorkers' Love For Their City To Open At Rockefeller Center This Weekend

"The Flag Project," Rockefeller Center's new public art initiative featuring 193 newly-designed flags showcasing New Yorkers' love for their City that will be flown from the iconic flagpoles surrounding The Rink at Rockefeller Center (located between 49th-50th Streets and 5th- 6th Avenues, Manhattan), will open to the public on Saturday, August 1st. Media opportunity from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

In addition to being crowdsourced by the public, a handful of artists and notable New Yorkers designed flags as part of the exhibition. Participating artists include Jeff Koons, Marina Abramović, Christian Siriano, Sarah Sze, Steve Powers, KAWS, Laurie Anderson, Hank Willis Thomas, Carmen Herrera, Jenny Holzer, Shantell Martin, Sanford Biggers, and Faith Ringgold.

The Flag Project is free, outdoor exhibition that is open to the public, does not require tickets, and can be viewed at any time. Created by Tishman Speyer in an effort to unite and celebrate community during the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Flag Project invited New Yorkers to show their love for their city and submit their own artworks celebrating New York City: its diverse culture, vibrant energy, strength, and resiliency. Each winning design was produced into an 8-foot by 5-foot flag.



For most of the year, the flags surrounding the Rink at Rockefeller Center represent the nations recognized by the United Nations. For special occasions, all of the flags are uniform, such as American flags on the Fourth of July, rainbow flags during the annual Pride celebration, and silver and gold flags during the holiday season.



For news and updates about The Flag Project, visit rockefellercenter.com.

