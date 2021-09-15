Project Broadway to Offer Fall Mosaic Training Program with Karen Olivo

Calling All BIPOC High School Aged Performers! Be a part of Project Broadway's FREE Virtual Musical Theater Training Program conceived by Karen Olivo and Project Broadway.

Only ten students will be selected to participate in this 7-week program led by Olivo and other amazing Broadway artists. This unique program is designed to help develop performing skills and support those seeking a professional career in the performing arts. Students can expect to be inspired and encouraged to be their artistic authentic selves! Applications are due by Monday, September 21st at 11:59 ET.

Through acting, vocal, and dance instruction, this masterclass program will strengthen and enhance passionate, talented students who are ready for next level musical theater training. Project Broadway is thrilled to offer this full-scholarship, high-quality theater arts program for BIPOC students during this unprecedented time.

For more information, and to apply for this scholarship program, please visit us at http://projectbroadway.org/events/mosaic-training-program/