Producers of THE ROOMMATE Respond Following Comments on HELL'S KITCHEN Noise Levels

Patti LuPone has faced backlash over comments related to the sound levels of the musical Hell's Kitchen, which features music by Alicia Keys and is currently running next door to The Roommate at the Booth Theatre, where LuPone stars. Kecia Lewis, a cast member of Hell's Kitchen, called out LuPone in an emotional video posted to Instagram, accusing the three-time Tony Award winner of actions she described as "bullying" and "racially microaggressive."

In her video, Lewis said she was speaking on her own behalf and not as a representative of the Hell's Kitchen cast, crew, or production team. Addressing LuPone directly, she urged the star to reconsider her actions. "I hope that you will take five minutes out of your day to listen to this letter in its entirety," Lewis said, explaining how LuPone had contacted the theater owner to request changes to the sound cues at Hell's Kitchen due to sound bleed into The Roommate.

While acknowledging that LuPone had sent thank-you flowers to the Hell's Kitchen sound and stage management teams after the adjustments, Lewis argued that the gesture felt "dismissive and out of touch," given the context. She also referenced a viral video in which LuPone allegedly refused to sign a Hell's Kitchen Playbill, reportedly saying, "They're too loud."

Lewis described these actions as offensive and rooted in privilege. "These actions, in my opinion, are bullying. They're offensive. They're racially microaggressive. They're rude," she stated, explaining that referring to a predominantly Black Broadway show as "loud" can unintentionally reinforce harmful stereotypes. She called on LuPone to reflect on how her words and actions may impact the Broadway community, particularly underrepresented voices. "Ms. LuPone, I respectfully submit to you that you owe us an apology. Not flowers," Lewis concluded.

In response, the producers of The Roommate issued a statement addressing the situation and clarifying the sound adjustment request.

"We are grateful to everyone at Hell's Kitchen for adjusting their cues to prevent sound bleed into our theatre, which was affecting backstage, onstage, and into the audience. On Broadway, these historic buildings were built long before the existence of modern amplification and sit side by side, playhouses sharing walls with musical houses. These kinds of sound accommodations from one show to another are not unusual and are always deeply appreciated. We're proud to share Shubert Alley with Hell's Kitchen and wish our neighbors continued success," the statement read.