Tony Winner Kecia Lewis Calls Out Patti LuPone For Calling HELL'S KITCHEN 'Too Loud'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patti LuPone is facing criticism after an incident involving comments she made about musical Hell's Kitchen, featuring music by Alicia Keys, which neighbors The Booth Theatre where she's currently starring in The Roommate. Kecia Lewis, a cast member of Hell's Kitchen, addressed LuPone in an 'open letter' video posted on Instagram, calling out the three-time Tony Award winner for actions she described as "bullying" and "racially microaggressive."

In her video message, Lewis began by clarifying that she was speaking on her own behalf, not representing the cast, crew, or producers of Hell's Kitchen. "I hope that you will take five minutes out of your day to listen to this letter in its entirety," Lewis said, addressing LuPone directly.

According to Lewis, LuPone had contacted the theater owner to request adjustments to the sound cues of Hell's Kitchen, which shares a back wall with LuPone's play The Roommate at the Shubert Theatre and the Booth Theatre, respectively. "After our sound design was adjusted, you sent flowers to our sound and stage management team, thanking them," Lewis noted.

Lewis also referenced a viral video where LuPone refused to sign a fan's Playbill for Hell's Kitchen, allegedly stating, "They're too loud." Lewis expressed that these actions were offensive and dismissive. "These actions, in my opinion, are bullying. They're offensive. They're racially microaggressive. They're rude. They're rooted in privilege," she said.

Explaining the concept of microaggressions, Lewis stated, "Referring to a predominantly Black Broadway show as loud can unintentionally reinforce harmful stereotypes, and it also feels dismissive of the artistry and the voices that are being celebrated on stage."

While acknowledging that gestures like sending thank-you flowers might appear courteous, Lewis argued that such actions could seem "dismissive and out of touch," especially after a formal complaint that impacted their production. "True collaboration means direct communication, respect for the work being done, and awareness of how actions resonate across diverse teams," she emphasized.

Lewis urged LuPone to reflect on her actions and consider how they affect others in the Broadway community. "How do my actions or my words impact the artists, crews, and productions around me, especially those from underrepresented communities?" she asked.

Concluding her message, Lewis called for an apology from LuPone. "Ms. LuPone, I respectfully submit to you that you owe us an apology. Not flowers," she said.