Presley Ryan Will Depart Beetlejuice 3/29
Presley Ryan has announced her final day at Beetlejuice on Broadway will be Sunday, March 29. Ryan made the announcement on her Instagram, where she also announced she'll be doing a giveaway for a pair of tickets to her final performance for Women's Day this Sunday. A replacement for Lydia has not yet been announced.
Follow Ryan on Instagram here.
Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher), with original music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul(Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).
Beetlejuice stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, David Josefsberg (The Prom) as Adam, Obie Award winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast that includes Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Morgan Harrison, Eric Anthony Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Katie Lombardo, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan, and Kim Sava.
It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.
Photo credit: Davy Mack
