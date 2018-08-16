President Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler and More Honor Aretha Franklin on Social Media

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, passed away today, August 16, in her Detroit home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to the Associated Press. She was 76 years old.

Countless celebrities have taken to social media to honor Miss Franklin. See some of the many posts below.

Michelle Obama shares what seeing Franklin perform at the White House was like.

Watching Aretha Franklin perform at the White House, and on so many other occasions, made time stand still. @BarackObama and I are holding Aretha's family in our hearts right now. She will forever be our Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/NhHsbKijpl - Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 16, 2018

Justin Timberlake recounts the honor that was performing with Franklin and thanks her for everything she's given.

This is the face of a young man who couldn't believe he was actually singing with the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Thank you, Ms. Franklin for blessing us with your incomparable gift. Honored to have shared the stage with you even for a moment. Always bowing down to you. #QueenofSoul pic.twitter.com/4bZVAWcqeS - Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 16, 2018

Paul McCartney thanks Aretha Franklin for her inspiration.

Let's all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts - Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda shares the lucky moment he got to see Franklin perform live and thanks her for her music.

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

Audra McDonald shares a photo a says simply for the Queen to rest.

Bette Midler says goodbye to Franklin, whom she loves.

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. - Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

Barak Obama shares how Franklin helped define the American experience as he shares photos of the Queen.

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade-our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5 - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018

Idina Menzel says goodbye to Aretha and calls Franklin her idol and the greatest singer of all time.

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. - Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

Barbra Streisand shares a photo of her and Aretha from 2012 while sharing the difficulty that comes from imagining a world without Franklin.

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It's difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM - Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

Bernadette Peters thanks Aretha Franklin and shares there will never be another.

RIP ARETHA. There Will never be another ..Thank you for giving us all of you!! - Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) August 16, 2018

Jennifer Hudson will never forget what Franklin taught her.

Mariah Carey thanks Franklin for being her "inspiration, my mentor, and my friend."

Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. pic.twitter.com/YDQL2zzgdM - Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 16, 2018

Ariana Grande shared a simple tribute to The Queen of Soul.

Oprah tells Franklin she will be missed.

These are just a sample of the outpouring of love and support from celebrities on social media today. The top two United States trends on Twitter are "Aretha Franklin" and "Queen of Soul" showing just how missed she will be. Rest in peace.







