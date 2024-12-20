Prepare for WICKED Sing-Along Screenings With This Guide to Movie Lyric Changes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked has now been in theaters for nearly a month, and we don't blame you if you have seen it a second, third, or even fourth time.

However, next week there is an opportunity to attend swankified screenings of the movie, which feature on-screen lyrics and a special introduction from stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. For these showings, audiences are invited to join in with the performances that have captivated viewers worldwide and made the soundtrack a bonafide success as well.

For those of us who have worn out our copies of the original cast album, we know Stephen Schwartz's original lyrics like the back of our hands. But what, if anything, has been changed for the new movie? Fortunately for those who want to sing along, the lyrics have largely stayed the same. However, there are a few exceptions- a few that are minor and one major addition.

Before the Wicked sing-along screenings hit theaters on Christmas Day, check out our guide to all the lyric changes in the new movie!

No One Mourns the Wicked

One small change in the opening number belongs to the midwife, named Dulcibear in the film. After Elphaba is born, she sings "It's atrocious," referring to the green color of Elphaba's skin. In the film, the lyric is changed to "It's uncanny," possibly to better show Dulcibear's kindness as she goes on to become a mentor figure for the young Elphaba.

Something Bad

The context for this song is changed entirely. Instead of being set in Dr. Dillamond's classroom, the location is changed to a secret meeting between the professor and other worried animals. Even so, there are only two lines that are actually cut from the song itself. Dillamond's lyric "Under the surface, behind the scenes" is not in the song or soundtrack. Curiously, Elphaba's final line- "It couldn't happen here in Oz" remains on the soundtrack, even if it is not present in the film.

Dancing Through Life

The sung lyrics of Dancing Through Life remain intact in their entirety, but Fiyero's famous spoken line where he asks Galinda "What's the most swankified place in town?" has been omitted.

Popular

There aren't any new lyrics in Popular, but the ending has been extended, utilizing new key changes and more of Ariana Grande's soprano range during the "la la la la" portion of the song. In an interview, composer Stephen Schwartz expressed his interest in incorporating this change into the stage show as well.

One Short Day

Of all the numbers in the film, One Short Day has been changed the most, by far. The first difference happens at the very beginning of the song, which includes a slightly longer opening with the citizens now singing "If you only have...one short day."

There is a completely new Wiz-o-Mania section of the song which was written to fill out the backstory of The Wizard of Oz. Original Wicked stars Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel take the stage as the "Emerald City Players" to introduce the history of the city, the Grimmerie, and The Wizard himself, with Schwartz providing new music and lyrics.

At the end of the sequence, the number goes back into the familiar lyrics of the song beginning with "Who's the mage whose major itinerary is making Oz merrier?"

One other lyric adjustment for the chorus is "Wiz-n't he wonderful?" has been changed to "Isn't he wonderful?"

Defying Gravity

The only change in Elphaba's iconic "Defying Gravity" doesn't actually come from Elphaba herself. In one of the very last lines of the song and the film itself, the soldiers and citizens sing "Look at her, she's wicked. Kill her!" whereas in the stage show, they sing "Look at her, she's wicked. Get her!" This change is a small but powerful change from the stage musical, hinting at perhaps a darker turn for the new film.

The sing-along screenings will be presented in standard format theaters, with most locations offering multiple showtimes on December 25. This special presentation will include all the film's celebrated musical numbers with on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences to join in with the performances.

Tickets for the Wicked sing-along screenings are on sale now. For more information about showtimes and tickets, visit here. The film will continue to play in standard format at theaters nationwide. Watch a clip from the new version below.