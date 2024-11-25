Stephen Schwartz May Add WICKED Movie's New 'Popular' Ending to Stage Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There is one element of the new Wicked movie that composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz would like to integrate into the stage show. During the "Popular" number, the movie includes a slightly longer ending that utilizes key changes and more of Ariana Grande's soprano range. Despite the new ending being written for the film, Schwartz is interested in permanently incorporating it into the show itself.

"When I came in with this new ending, [Ariana Grande] was at first hesitant," Schwartz explained during a recent interview with BuzzFeed UK. "I said, 'If I thought of this [ending] then, I would have done it.' That's the one that, I think, might find its way back into the stage musical."

In a previous interview, Grande told Em Rusciano of The Emsolation Podcast that the ending choreography of the number was a last-minute choice.

"We didn't know if we were going to do that long ending with the key changes until we saw the hallway at Shiz. Alice [Brooks] and Jon [M. Chu] were both like, 'We have to make use of this gorgeous hallway. And Chris [Scott], our brilliant choreographer...just choreographed it and spontaneously taught me two days before we shot it. And that's how we decided to use that ending of the song," Grande shared.

The well-known musical number occurs during Glinda and Elphaba's time at Shiz University, as Glinda attempts to help her unpopular roommate better fit in. Listen to Ariana Grande's rendition below.

Along with Grande, the Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.