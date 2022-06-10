Preorder MJ THE MUSICAL Original Cast Recording Today

Click Here for More Articles on MJ

Sony Music announced today that they will release MJ the Musical - Original Broadway Cast Recording on Friday, July 15.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of MJ will be available in digital album and single CD formats with pre-orders beginning today. To preorder, click HERE.

Heralded as "a riveting adrenaline rush of a show!" by Peter Marks in The Washington Post, MJ the Musical opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on February 1, 2022 to rave reviews from both critics and audiences. "MJ delivers the thrills!" exclaimed Jesse Green at The New York Times.

Similar reactions are in to the first snippet from the cast recording of "Billie Jean" that was shared on May 19 by The New York Times and has created overwhelming anticipation for the release of the album.

MJ the Musical - Original Broadway Cast Recording was recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC. The album was produced by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb and co-produced by Derik Lee; Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain served as executive producers.

MJ is currently in the running for ten Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Myles Frost), Best Book of a Musical (Lynn Nottage), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Paul Tazewell), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Natasha Katz), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Gareth Owen), Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Wheeldon), Best Choreography (Christopher Wheeldon) and Best Orchestrations (Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg). The 2022 Tony Awards will air live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12.

Track List

1. Beat It - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

2. Jackson 5 Medley (The Love You Save / I Want You Back / ABC) - Lead Vocals: Christian Wilson, Devin Trey Campbell, John Edwards, Apollo Levine, Lamont Walker II

3. I'll Be There - Lead Vocals: Ayana George, Christian Wilson, Myles Frost

4. Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough / Blame It On The Boogie / Dancing Machine - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

5. Stranger In Moscow - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

6. You Can't Win - Lead Vocals: Antoine L. Smith, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

7. I Can't Help It - Lead Vocals: Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Myles Frost

8. Keep The Faith - Lead Vocals: Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Lamont Walker II

9. Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' - Lead Vocals: Tavon Olds-Sample, Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

10. Earth Song / They Don't Care About Us - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

11. Billie Jean - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

12. Smooth Criminal - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

13. Victory Tour (For The Love Of Money / Can You Feel It) - Lead Vocals: Quentin Earl Darrington, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Raymond Baynard, John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Lamont Walker II, Zelig Williams

14. Keep The Faith (Reprise) - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Quentin Earl Darrington; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

15. She's Out Of My Life - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Tavon Olds-Sample

16. Human Nature - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Whitney Bashor; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

17. Bad / 2 Bad - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

18. Thriller - Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Christian Wilson, Quentin Earl Darrington; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II

19. Man In The Mirror - Lead Vocals: Original Broadway Cast

20. Finale (Jam / Black Or White / Wanna Be Startin' Somethin') - Lead Vocals: Original Broadway Cast