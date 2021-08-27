Preeti Vasudevan Brings Site-Specific Dance Work To The GREEN At Lincoln Center, September 2

Award-winning choreographer Preeti Vasudevan brings site-specific dance work Preeti Vasudevan's Thresh: Stories by Hand / L'Orient to The GREEN at Lincoln Center: Thursday September 2.

The works of award-winning choreographer and performer Preeti Vasudevan create a provocative dialogue between western contemporary forms and her Indian traditions. As Founder & Artistic Director of NY-based performing arts nonprofit Thresh, she creates experimental productions that foster a provocative dialogue on identity and cultural heritage.

Vasudevan returns to Lincoln Center with a socially conscious, site-specific showcase including an excerpt of her solo "Stories by Hand," an exploration of a woman's identity by way of the displacement of gestures affected by memory; and excerpts from "L'Orient," a dance opera-in-development, created by Vasudevan, composer Kamala Sankaram, and librettist Catherine Filloux, based on the 19th-century French opera, Lakmé.