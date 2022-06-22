Poetry and Dance Performance MOVING VERSE Announced At Black Box Theater at Jamaica Center for Arts

"Moving Verse" presents dance choreography inspired by poetic words and expressions, a collaboration between poetry & dance.

A project supporting the Building Equity Initiative for BIIPOC (Black, Immigrant, Indigenous, People of Color) Artists, sponsored by a grant from New York Community Trust, presented by Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning.

Taking place Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 PM at Black Box Theater at Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432. Admission: FREE for in-person & Virtual (YouTube live stream)- https://youtu.be/qnEpqBvhezo

Registration Required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moving-verse-a-performance-collaboration-between-tickets-357407484407

"Moving Verse" will feature FOUR dance vignettes choreographed in collaboration with poets/spoken word artists.

Featuring Choreographers:

* Jen Roit & Ernesto Mancebo

* Katharine Pettit

* Katie Oliver

* Paige "Queen TuT" Stewart

Featuring Poets/Spoken Word Artists:

* Albert Andrew Garcia

* Robert Anthony Gibbons

* Sherese Francis

* The Verbal Artisan

About the curator:

Sangeeta Yesley is an independent producer of arts and entertainment events with a background in dance. She loves producing hybrid shows exploring relationships between dance and other art forms. She is the Director of Creative Performances. Her projects include - StylePointe Fashion Show, NYC Drawing the Dance Workshop and Dixon Connect Networking event with Max4 performance segment. She is a dance curator in Dixon Place, NYC, curating 'Fast Forward', '8 in Show' and 30-30-30, an End of Year Dance Benefit and a New dance festival titled 'Dance Bloc NYC'. She serves on The Bessies selection committee since 2019. Sangeeta strives to create a platform for early career artists providing support to their creative career. creativeperformances.com

About JCAL:

Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL), founded in 1972, is a multidisciplinary arts center based in the diverse community of Southeast Queens. Our mission is devoted to offering quality visual, performing, and literary arts, and to providing accessible education programs to encourage participation in the arts. Operating hours: Monday through Saturday, 10am to 6pm; closed Sundays and major holidays. For additional information, call JCAL at 718-658-7400 or visit JCAL.org.

COVID-19 Guidelines: Patrons are required to wear a mask in the theatre.