Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Len Cariou
The original Sweeney Todd talks about his 60+ years on stage and breaks the news that he is cast in the new Tick, Tick... Boom! movie adaptation, being directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda!
Listen to the episode below!
Len Cariou is a three-time Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner for title role in Sweeney Todd. Working steadily his entire career in theatre, film, and tv, he was on the popular television mystery series, Murder, She Wrote opposite his good friend and former Sweeney Todd co-star Angela Lansbury. With 85 additional TV/film credits including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and 80 stage credits, he is currently starring on Blue Bloods on CBS opposite Tom Selleck, Donny Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan. He was most recently seen on the off-Broadway stage opposite David Lansbury in the new play Harry Townsend's Last Stand at City Center Stage II.
Len is a member of the Order of Canada (similar to being knighted in the UK) and in 2004 was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.
In this episode they talk about:
- Breaking the news of him being cast in the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Being well-known as a child in his neighborhood for walking home and singing every night
- The honor it is to become a member of the Order of Canada and how it feels to be inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame
- Working on the film Secret Window opposite Johnny Depp, and then watching Johnny go on to portray Sweeney Todd on film
- His career working with such icons as Angela Lansbury, Elizabeth Taylor, James Earl Jones, and more
