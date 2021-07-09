New Perspectives Theatre Company Presents THEATRE FROM THE STREETS

NPTC has announced the launch of THEATRE FROM THE STREETS, a 12-week pilot project prompted by discussions among theatre women involved with the 2020 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award, given by the International Committee of the League of Professional Theatre Women. NPTC is partnering with U.S. and international companies to provide a platform in which theatre artists can use their creative talents to be a voice for the people.

Beginning August 1, 2021 and continuing every Sunday through October 17, 2021, we will host a program of readings of short theatre works followed by dialogue with audiences from around the world. Our goal is to contrast biased political and media narratives with truthful and authentic stories that bring to light the realities for ordinary people "on the ground". The pilot program spotlights the first of what are expected to eventually be worldwide regions: Palestine/Lebanon, Venezuela and India for one month each on four successive Sundays. Each event includes the work of three invited theatre artists (12 total for each region.) These original theatrical pieces will focus on:

Correcting The Record: combating narratives that have been promoted by the oppressors through political mechanisms and the media

A Day In the Life: revealing the reality of the ways in which victims of oppression and marginalized populations are forced to navigate their daily existence

What Will It Take?: offering a vision that speaks to a collective humanity engaged in making a difference

The pieces will be performed in English in a 60-minute live Zoom meeting. Audiences will be invited to engage in a discussion immediately following the readings that will contextualize the theatre pieces and deepen our understanding of the lived experiences of marginalized and oppressed peoples in these areas.

Each event will be recorded and posted to the YouTube Channel of New Perspectives Theatre Company, a NYC-based non- profit which has been dedicated for 30 years to giving voice to the "other". Partners in this endeavor include ASHTAR Theatre (Palestine), Brighton Theatre (U.K.), Darpana Academy of Performing Arts (India), LPTW International Committee (U.S.), Teatro La Comarca (Venezuela), and Theatre Beyond Broadway (U.S.).

Iman Aoun of ASHTAR Theatre is the curator for Palestine/Lebanon. Events will be held August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2021 at 12:00pm EST (U.S.).

Lupe Gehrenbeck of Teatro La Comarca is the curator for Venezuela. Events will be held August 29, September 5, 12 and 19, 2021 at 12:00pm EST (U.S.).

Mallika Sarabhai of Darpana Academy of Performing Arts is the curator for India. Events will be held September 26. October 3, 10 and 17, 2021 at 10:30am EST (U.S.) 7:00pm IST (India).

Tickets are by donation and available on Eventbrite. Attendance Capacity is limited.

Learn more at https://www.newperspectivestheatre.org/current-programs/2021/7/5/theatre-from-the-streets.