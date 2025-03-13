Playwright Jesse L. Kearney Passes Away at 49

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of playwright Jesse L. Kearney. Kearney passed away after being rushed to the ICU in January following a brain bleed caused by undiagnosed arteriovenous malformation. A GoFundMe for Kearney was previously launched by Kearney's friends and family.

TheGoFundMe shared: Jesse is more than just a friend to us—he’s family. His warmth, humor, and unwavering support have left a lasting impact on everyone who knows him. Whether it’s his commitment to his faith and helping those who are less fortunate, his love for theatre, his service on the New York Law School Alumni Association Board of Directors and the arts, or his dedication to every aspect of his life, Jesse has always given his all to those around him. You can learn more about Kearney and help donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

An update to the GoFundMe following Kearney's passing stated:

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Jesse L. Kearney, Jr.'s passing on Thursday, March 6, 2025. After a courageous two-month battle, Jesse peacefully departed this world.

Words cannot express our gratitude for your tremendous outpouring of love, prayers, and financial support during this challenging time. Your generosity has been a source of strength for all of Jesse's family as they navigated these difficult months. The financial burden of medical expenses would have been unbearable without your help, and the emotional support you've provided has been equally invaluable.

Memorial Service

We invite you to join us in celebrating Jesse's extraordinary life at a memorial service to be held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, located at 225 W 99th St, New York, NY 10025. This will be a time to honor Jesse's legacy as a visionary playwright, dedicated attorney, loving husband and father, and tireless arts advocate.