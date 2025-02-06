GoFundMe Launched for Playwright Jesse Kearney's Recovery From Brain Bleed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A GoFundMe has been launched to support playwright Jesse Kearney, who on January 8th, was rushed to the ICU after a brain bleed caused by undiagnosed arteriovenous malformation. Kearney is currently unresponsive and remains in critical condition. The GoFundMe, which was created by Kearney's friends and family, shared:

Jesse epitomizes a dedicated father, husband, son, and friend. He shares an unbreakable bond with his wife, Jacquelyn, their infant daughter, Loretta, and his seven-year-old daughter Cecilia. He is incredibly close to his mother, Shirley, who has been his rock. A proud New York Law School graduate, Jesse has passionately advocated the causes of his clients, colleagues, and the broader community. He is a staunch supporter of the arts, a graduate of NYU’s Musical Theatre MFA writing program who has served as a long-time board member and president of Prospect Theater Company, as well as a board member and Vice-President of Black Broadway Men. He has devoted countless hours to causes close to his heart, uplifting others along the way.

Now, it’s our turn to help him and his family in their time of need.

With Jesse as the primary provider for his wife and children, his unexpected medical crisis has left his family facing overwhelming financial challenges. His wife is now navigating this uncertain journey while serving as the sole provider and caregiver for the family.

We have come together to create this GoFundMe campaign to support Jesse and his family during this unimaginable time. The funds raised will go toward medical expenses, ongoing care, and providing support for his family so they can focus on what matters most: his recovery and their children’s well-being.

You can help support Kearney through the GoFundMe HERE.